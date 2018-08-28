Death of mother prompts woman to shed eight stone

Rosalind Butt, from Long Stratton, who has shed eight stone after being prompted to get healthier following the death of her mother. Picture: Slimming World Archant

The death of her mother aged just 60 was the turning point for a 20 stone Norfolk woman who has since lost a life-changing eight stone in weight.

Rosalind Butt was 20 stone 3lb when she joined the Slimming World group in Long Stratton. Picture: Slimming World Rosalind Butt was 20 stone 3lb when she joined the Slimming World group in Long Stratton. Picture: Slimming World

Rosalind Butt, from Long Stratton, has gone from 20 stone 3lb to 12 stone 3lbs since deciding to take action after becoming depressed about her weight.

The 38-year-old said: “My mum died in 2014, she was only 60 and was overweight; that made me think about my health. I was overweight myself and had a job that meant I was on my feet for 12 hour shifts. I started having pain in my knee, so went to the doctors, there I found out I had arthritis. I changed to nights to help as it meant not being on my feet as much. Doing night shifts didn’t help me eat well, just grabbing food when needed and my weight went up and down – mostly up though.”

After moving to Long Stratton in 2016, she began attending the local Slimming World group run by Jo Gilbert and has since become the member who has lost the most weight.

She said: “I felt depressed about my weight. During the winter months my arthritis felt really bad with more weight on also my blood pressure was high. I felt my weight was finally at a point where I had to do something about it or I was going to die young like my mother.”

Ms Butt’s goal was to be as slim as possible for her 40th birthday and after losing 5.5lbs in her first week alone going on to win the Long Stratton’s group ‘Greatest Loser’ title which gave her the motivation to keep going.

Rosalind Butt, from Long Stratton, feared she may die young like my mother but has now slimmed down to 12 stone 3lbs. Picture: Slimming World Rosalind Butt, from Long Stratton, feared she may die young like my mother but has now slimmed down to 12 stone 3lbs. Picture: Slimming World

“I never thought I would lose six stone 7.5lbs in about a year,” she said. “Eighteen months after joining Slimming World I’d lost eight stone and I’ve decided to stick at that for now.”

The group leader Jo Rust said: “The changes we’ve seen in Rosalind are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people in Long Stratton who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.”

