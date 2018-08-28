Search

Inquest opens into death of well-known Big Issue seller in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:48 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 23 January 2019

The inquest has opened into Simon Thorndike's cause of death.

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2008

An inquest has opened into the death of a well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich.

Simon Thorndike died in Norwich on Tuesday, October 2 last year. His body was found in Jewson Road.

On Wednesday, assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson opened the inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

She gave the medical cause of death as raspatory depression, combined with heart disease and combined drug toxicity.

Mr Thorndike was a well-known face in Norwich and sold The Big Issue outside The Forum.

The full inquest will take place on June 17 in Norwich.

