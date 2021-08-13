News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:28 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 12:47 PM August 13, 2021
The body of a man has been found at Dreibholz Court, Dereham

The body of a man has been found at Dreibholz Court, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

The body of a man has been found by police at a home in a Norfolk town. 

Paramedics alerted officers after attending an address in Dreibholz Court, off Norwich Road, Dereham, around 10.50am on Thursday. 

The body of a man aged in his 50s was found inside the property with a police cordon currently in place. 

Dreibholz Court in Dereham

Dreibholz Court in Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Norfolk Police has said the death is currently being treated as unexplained. 

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death. 

A police car keeping watch on the entrance to Dreibholz Court in Dereham

A police car keeping watch on the entrance to Dreibholz Court in Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

A police car is keeping watch on the entrance to Dreibholz Court and is stationed next to Neatherd High School on Friday lunchtime. 

A neighbour said emergency services had to smash the front door window to gain access. 

The front door window of a property on Dreibholz Court has been boarded up 

The front door window of a property on Dreibholz Court has been boarded up - Credit: Noah Vickers

The window has been boarded up since.

Forensic services were also on the scene at Dreibholz Court

Forensic services were also on the scene at Dreibholz Court - Credit: Contributed

