Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
Published: 12:28 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM August 13, 2021
The body of a man has been found by police at a home in a Norfolk town.
Paramedics alerted officers after attending an address in Dreibholz Court, off Norwich Road, Dereham, around 10.50am on Thursday.
The body of a man aged in his 50s was found inside the property with a police cordon currently in place.
Norfolk Police has said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A police car is keeping watch on the entrance to Dreibholz Court and is stationed next to Neatherd High School on Friday lunchtime.
A neighbour said emergency services had to smash the front door window to gain access.
The window has been boarded up since.
