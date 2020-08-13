Video

Dean of Norwich on how cathedral will move ahead after coronavirus lockdown

The Very Rev Jane Hedges on the helter skelter which was installed in Norwich Cathedral last summer. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Dean of Norwich has spoken of how the church, the community and worship can develop as we come out of lockdown.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges was speaking in the latest instalment of the Eastern Daily Press’ Norfolk Talks project, a series of videos launched to inform and entertain people in Norfolk throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

In her episode, the Dean recalls the Helter Skelter which appeared at Norwich Cathedral last summer, and how this year looks so different.

She said: “We could never have imagined last year that this year we would be having to see things so differently once again, because we’ve all gone through this extraordinary time of having to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course it has affected every part of life, including the life of faith communities.

“Now we need to look to the future and think about how this pandemic has influenced the way we might live our lives going forward.”

