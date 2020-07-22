Search

Business manager found dead in flat, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 July 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A 53-year-old man was found dead in his flat, an inquest has heard.

Dean Mayhew, was found unresponsive in his flat on Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth, on May 5.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 22, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Mayhew had been employed as a business manager.

His medical cause of death was given as combined drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing on January 5, 2021.

