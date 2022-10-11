OPINION: Dealing with the side effects of breast cancer treatment

Opinion

Oa Hackett, founder of breast cancer charity Little Lifts offers advice as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

When I received a breast cancer diagnosis in July 2014, my life changed instantly.

Six weeks later I began treatment. My chemotherapy planning meeting was a difficult time for me. Although I was with my family during the appointment, we listened to a long list of side effects that the treatment might cause. I left feeling completely alone, scared and with an overwhelming sense of the unknown. However, I knew I had to undergo the full range of treatment to get better.

I was very lucky to have the support of thoughtful friends and family, and together, along with the kindness from my medical team, I discovered what I needed to support me during my treatment. That’s why, during my recovery, I started the charity, Little Lifts – to help others navigate their chemotherapy or radiotherapy, armed with some support.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October, I often read articles about how to check for lumps and spot symptoms and this is very important. But it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of the effects of treatment – the unexpected offshoots of cancer – how to cope with hair loss, bone or muscle pain, fatigue, sensitive skin and the mental side effects, such as low mood or anxiety.

If you haven’t heard of our Little Lift Boxes (now available at all oncology wards in East Anglia!) each one provides patients with thoughtfully curated handpicked gifts.

There’s a Chemotherapy Box and a Radiotherapy Box, to help alleviate some of the side effects of treatment and to provide practical support and mood-boosting goodies to promote emotional wellbeing. But there’s more to our boxes than this.

Many people experience breast cancer treatment as a lonely and difficult time. Our recipients tell us that the sense of solidarity and kindness they experience when they receive their Box is just as valuable as the contents.

Everyone’s experience of a breast cancer diagnosis and its treatment is different so it’s hard to know what to expect. How can you prepare for such an experience, when you’ve never encountered cancer treatment before?

Well, first, let me start with a little bit of what I experienced. Hair loss? Yes… but I decided to have a head shaving party and enjoyed wearing different head scarves. Sore mouth? Yep, it was painful and hard to swallow but it did pass. Low mood? At times, and some days I suffered from excruciating bone ache. Fatigue? Yes, but getting some fresh air, taking a walk or some gentle exercise really helped.

Other things that helped me: During and after chemo, you may feel cold or experience joint or muscle pain, and so a heat pack can help.

Surprisingly, you might also find that eating with metal cutlery is suddenly unpleasant and if this happens using plastic cutlery can be a benefit. Your taste buds may also change and so adding things like cordial to water can help, (plus it helps you to stay hydrated).

Using chilli oil and some herbs in your cooking can add flavour. Ice lollies in the freezer can soothe a sensitive mouth and keep you hydrated, and using a softer toothbrush will help avoid discomfort too.

One of the lovely things about the Little Lifts community here in the region is that many women enjoy sharing their supportive tips with others. I have the privilege of speaking to many of the women who receive our Boxes including Terri (40) from Dereham who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2021.

Terri also loved using a heat pack for muscle pain, and chilli oil (both from her Little Lifts Box), which helped with some of the side effects of treatment she experienced.

Also, Terri recounted that anything that helped her become mindful was greatly appreciated, which is why she was so happy to see the crossword book tucked into her Little Lifts Box.

She also told us that her top tip for other people undergoing cancer treatment is to listen to your body. She also found that jacket potatoes are great when your taste buds have been affected by chemo! (Perfect comfort food in my book)

That’s the thing, it’s about finding what works for you during your treatment, but to do that, it helps being armed with ideas (and some support) to help you feel prepared and not alone. How ever you feel this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, wherever you are, I am sending love. Remember, be kind to yourself.

Little Lifts support people undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment for breast cancer by giving them a Little Lifts Box. In the East of England, the charity’s NHS hospital partnerships ensure that every eligible person is reached. Elsewhere in the UK, people can apply to our Little Kindness Fund to access their support at www.littlelifts.org.uk