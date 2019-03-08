Search

Extra time to nominate unsung heroes for Stars of Norfolk Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:17 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 01 October 2019

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The deadline for nominations for an awards event celebrating the region's unsung heroes has been extended by an extra two weeks.

The Outsiders, Maggie Wheeler, left, and Nick Little, winners of the Community Group or Champion of the Year award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Claire Cullens, of the Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Outsiders, Maggie Wheeler, left, and Nick Little, winners of the Community Group or Champion of the Year award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Claire Cullens, of the Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards were originally due to close on Monday, September 30 - but organisers have chosen to keep the nominations page live for a further two weeks.

It comes as the sponsors line up for the glittering awards event is completed with Norwich Accountancy Services taking on the sponsorship of the Education Champion of the Year category.

John Gordon-Saker, chief executive of host venue, OPEN Norwich, who are organising the 2019 Stars Awards said: "A huge thank you on behalf of ourselves and our media partners the EDP, to all those who are sponsoring these awards.

"It is only through sponsorship that these awards can actually happen and the community of Norfolk can celebrate and recognise those every day heroes who have gone above and beyond what's expected of them to make this an amazing place to live".

All profits from the awards night, set to be held at OPEN on Thursday, December 5, will go towards benefitting OPEN's charity, the Norwich Youth Trust.

Joshua Hopkins of the Hopkins Charitable Fund, who are the overall sponsors of the ceremony. said: "It's great news that people have two extra weeks to get nominations in for the awards.

You may also want to watch:

"There are plenty of categories so I'd urge everyone to make the most of the extension and ensure their unsung heroes are recognised."

The award categories are: The categories are: Carer, sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council; Young Person, sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary; Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Education Champion, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Outstanding Bravery Act, sponsored by Breckland Council; NHS Person, sponsored by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Norfolk and Waveney; Fire and Rescue Person, sponsored by Norfolk County Council; Police Person, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Community Champion, sponsored by Flagship Group; Team or Community Group, sponsored by NorseCare; Charity Fundraiser, sponsored by Flagship Group; Cultural or Arts Person, sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils; and Unsung Hero or Heroine, sponsored by Gasway.

How to make a nomination for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards:

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards aim to recognise the everyday heroes of our communities who go above and beyond to make the county an amazing place to live.

The awards are your chance to nominate someone who deserves recognition for what they have achieved for you or the local community.

You can nominate as many times as you like and for more than one category.

All those shortlisted will be invited to a glittering awards ceremony at OPEN Norwich on Bank Plain on Thursday, December 5, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk's Nick Conrad.

And on the night the Judges Special Award, sponsored by Cottages.com, and the Overall Stars of Norfolk Award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors will be announced.

- To make a nomination in any one of the awards' 13 categories, visit the OPEN Norwich nominations page.

