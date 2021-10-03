Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by

Published: 3:01 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM October 3, 2021

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by in South Norfolk.

A driver - who does not wish to be named - was travelling to work on Friday October 1 and pulled into the lay-by past Dunston Hall on the A140 Ipswich Road towards Long Stratton.

The man spotted a dead animal and on further inspection he noticed it was a dead dog - which appeared to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

He said: “I was just really shocked and I thought how did it get there. I got straight on the phone to report it but the police couldn't do anything and I eventually got in-touch with someone from South Norfolk Council.

“It's awful because it could be someone's pet. I have reported it but it was very difficult.

“It looks like it has been dumped. It’s starting to decompose and it really stinks.”

The driver reported his finding to South Norfolk Council and said he was told it would be removed that same day.

But on his way back from work, as he pulled back into the lay-by, the dog was still there.

He added: “On the way home on the same day I came past to see if it was removed, I stopped again and another guy pulled in. He told me that he had reported to the council and the RSPCA a week before.

“If you pull into the lay-by and you have children in the car, they would probably find it very distressing and at this point it’s becoming a bit of a public health hazard.

“We need to have it removed and see if its owner is out there.”

South Norfolk Council has been contacted for comment.