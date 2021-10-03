News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:01 PM October 3, 2021    Updated: 3:28 PM October 3, 2021
Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road.

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road. - Credit: Submitted

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by in South Norfolk.

A driver - who does not wish to be named - was travelling to work on Friday October 1 and pulled into the lay-by past Dunston Hall on the A140 Ipswich Road towards Long Stratton. 

The man spotted a dead animal and on further inspection he noticed it was a dead dog - which appeared to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.  

He said: “I was just really shocked and I thought how did it get there. I got straight on the phone to report it but the police couldn't do anything and I eventually got in-touch with someone from South Norfolk Council. 

“It's awful because it could be someone's pet. I have reported it but it was very difficult. 

You may also want to watch:

“It looks like it has been dumped. It’s starting to decompose and it really stinks.” 

The driver reported his finding to South Norfolk Council and said he was told it would be removed that same day. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest
  2. 2 'How could they leave him lying there?' asks mum of man who found hit and run victim
  3. 3 Fuel shortages still 'big problem' in parts of East Anglia, says industry boss
  1. 4 Seven spots to stop at on the Norfolk coast this autumn
  2. 5 Flying Scotsman thrills crowds on first Norfolk outing
  3. 6 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award
  4. 7 New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn
  5. 8 Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises
  6. 9 Two rescued after being cut off by tide on Norfolk coast
  7. 10 Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short

But on his way back from work, as he pulled back into the lay-by, the dog was still there. 

He added: “On the way home on the same day I came past to see if it was removed, I stopped again and another guy pulled in. He told me that he had reported to the council and the RSPCA a week before. 

“If you pull into the lay-by and you have children in the car, they would probably find it very distressing and at this point it’s becoming a bit of a public health hazard. 

“We need to have it removed and see if its owner is out there.” 

South Norfolk Council has been contacted for comment. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Queues at the Tesco Express Fiveways petrol station in Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
ndg-policeman

Norfolk police officer under investigation following Sarah Everard case

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Toploader will perform at new festival Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate.

Music

First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon