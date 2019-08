Drivers urged to take caution after A146 traffic lights stop working

A146 into Norwich (Picture: Google) Archant

Problems were reported with traffic lights at a Norwich bypass this morning.

A146: The traffic lights at the Trowse bypass/Martineau Lane junction are apparently all out. Do take care! [6:58] KP — BBC Norfolk Travel (@BBCNrfkTravel) August 19, 2019

The lights on the A146 at the Trowse bypass/Martineau Lane Junction were reportedly not working just before 7am (Monday, August 19).

BBC Radio Norfolk Travel advised drivers to take care in the area.

