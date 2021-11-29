Inquest opens into death of woman, 28, who had a 'huge heart'

A father has expressed his concerns for the level of care his daughter received from social services before her death, an inquest has heard.

Georgina Sales, 28, was found dead at her property on Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew, on December 17, 2019.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake reopened an inquest into her death on Monday, November 29, with a jury present.

The inquest heard concerns raised by Ms Sales' father, Steve, over the level of care that was in place for her before she died.

In a statement, Mr Sales said he felt that his daughter, who had suffered from depression from the age of 13, had been "consistently let down".

Paying tribute to his daughter, he said: "She was a Christian. Her faith was the biggest part of her life.

"She was wanting to help others and served at Soul Church in Norwich.

"She had a huge heart and always wanted to fill the world with love.

"She would always give people a second chance."

He described how, from the age of 13, she had had a "difficult life" and struggled with epilepsy, depression and borderline personality disorder.

She had undergone brain surgery for her epilepsy and had also been taking medication for the condition, as well as for seizures, pain, depression, and chronic fatigue.

Mr Sales said he had been his daughter's carer and in 2018, as her mental health started to deteriorate, he contacted social services to get more help for her.

He had made requests for PA (personal assistant) care and for Ms Sales to be rehoused to help her cope with her conditions.

As her mental health continued to deteriorate Ms Sales was referred to the mental health crisis team and later admitted to Hellesdon Hospital.

Richard Brighton, a social worker at Norfolk County Council who was involved in Ms Sales' case, said there had been communication between Mr Sales and the department from November 2018 about the case.

The correspondence focused on how many 'care hours' she received. Mr Sales said his daughter did not receive enough.

The inquest heart that one company had a 'domiciliary' care package in place for Ms Sales, which saw carers visit her three times a day from December 2018 to December 2019, before another firm replaced them as a temporary measure, while PA care was being sought.

Mr Brighton said Ms Sales had cancelled calls and that carers were "not allowed to assist her" on occasions, but that the plan was to replace domiciliary care to PA and there was a delay in getting it authorised.

The inquest is set to resume on Tuesday, November 30.