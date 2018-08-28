Search

Bagpiper to pipe out at Britain’s most easterly point to start day of remembrance

PUBLISHED: 10:22 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 07 November 2018

Britain's most easterly point, Ness Point, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

With commemorations marking the centenary of the end of the First World War taking place across Waveney, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday will be marked in Lowestoft as the town pays its respects to all those who have lost their lives in battle.

A bagpiper will pipe out Battles O’er at Britain’s most easterly point of Ness Point at 6am on Sunday, November 11 to mark the start of the day of remembrance.

A Remembrance Service will then take place at the War Memorial at Royal Plain in Lowestoft at 10.45am with representatives from Waveney District Council, the Royal British Legion Lowestoft and District Branch, Lowestoft Town Council and a number of other local organisations all in attendance.

The service, which will last about 30 minutes, will commence shortly after the two minutes silence is observed.

An official parade comprising the Territorial Army (TA), cadet forces and other uniformed units will form up at Claremont Pier at 10.15am, with the parade beginning at 10.40am proceeding along the seafront to Royal Plain. Standards and veterans are asked to form up near the toilets on Royal Plain at 10.35am and will fall in behind the parade march as it passes.

Then between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, at Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft, the beacon will be lit, church bells will ring out and the Salvation Army band will entertain – starting with a community singalong.

All are welcome to attend this Sunday’s events. To help support people who want to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, Waveney District Council is offering free parking at every council-owned car park across Suffolk Coastal and Waveney for the entire day.

