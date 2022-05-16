'No cook' parcels handed to families who can't afford to switch on the oven

Some of the people who keep Downham Market Foodbank running. Pictured from left to right: Venessa Whiley, Denise Whiley, Scilla Ash, Alex Coates, Debbie Stringer and Sarah Molyneux-Hetherington. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Going four days without food and having just £50 to spend a month are among the stories told by desperate people to volunteers at a Norfolk foodbank.

Downham Market Foodbank has seen a huge rise in demand as the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on the county's most vulnerable people.

The team open the doors to the Trussell Trust foodbank twice a week to support struggling families.

Customers come in with vouchers following referrals from social services, doctors, health visitors, and schools.

Downham Market Foodbank supports around 10 to 15 users a week. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The team, which consists of 14 volunteers, four trustees and a manager, support on average 10 to 15 users every week and not only hand out emergency food but try to tackle longer-term issues in the area.

Alex Coates, manager, said: "The need hugely increased during Covid and now with the increasing fuel costs and the ceasing of furlough we find the need going up substantially.

Alex Coates, manager at Downham Market Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"It's not just unemployed people anymore. It's two-parent families.

"They just can't make ends meet. They are having to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children.

"In this day and age it's shocking."

She said the town's library has become a refuge for older people trying to stay warm.

On Tuesday, May 10, a couple with two young children and 65-year-old Pat Standing walked through the doors of the foodbank, based at Eternity Church.

Ms Standing, who has been unemployed for four years despite efforts to get a job, has been accessing the foodbank on and off since 2014.

Pat Standing, 65, only has £50 to live on every month and gets support and help from the Downham Market Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The former clothes factory worker lost her husband 20 years ago.

"I have never had an easy life", she said.

"I was 16 when I lost my father.

"Even when I've had a job for any length of time I've always been made redundant."

Ms Standing, who was diagnosed with coeliac, had been given a coffee to drink after making the 30-minute walk to the church.

Eternity Church in Downham Market, which is where the town's foodbank runs from. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The reception area at Eternity Church, where families come and discuss their struggles and needs at the Downham Market Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The 65-year-old, who rents a Freebridge property near the town's Tesco, said Universal Credit is barely covering the basics.

She gets around £600 a month from the benefit but after paying bills, rent and council tax is left with just over £50 a month to live on.

The widow hopes changing over to State Pension in July, when she turns 66, will help put her struggles to bed.

Ms Standing said: "It's not enough. I literally have no savings.

"I have done factory work nearly all my life, and used to work at the Sue Ryder shop. I tried to go self-employed and that didn't work out because I was not making any money.

"I was managing to cope until they stopped the £20 extra UC. Last October things started getting difficult."

She urged others in her position to access foodbanks saying it is "nothing to be ashamed of".

Donated items at the Downham Market Foodbank at the Eternity Church. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Sarah Molyneux-Hetherington, chair of the foodbank's project board, said parents are choosing whether to drive their children to school or keep the house warm.

She said: "We're seeing people can't afford their house.

"We get people who can't afford to turn their oven on.

"In handing out food parcels we've had to hand out 'no cook only'.

Donated food items in the sports hall at Eternity Church, which acts as a warehouse to store items for the Downham Market Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"We had a gentleman in his 50s or 60s who had not eaten in four days. The clothes were falling off him."

The foodbank has supported around 302 people from October to May and its project board is working on increasing engagement about poverty in the local community.

Mrs Molyneux-Hetherington said: "We have a growing division in Downham Market, people that are well off and seeing it as a retirement place and a lot of families and young people are in poverty.

"In 2019, parts of the town were 30pc the most deprived in the country. The average person on the street would not realise it exists.

"Underneath the retirement community people are being pushed out."

Debbie Stringer, warehouse coordinator at the Downham Market Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The town's Tesco and Morrisons have donation collection points for Downham Market Foodbank, which also relies on financial donations.