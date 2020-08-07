Legal firm sees 60pc increase in people wanting to write wills since lockdown

Susannah Parr, Louis Marlborough, Salena Dawson and Sophie Mitchell from Dawson's Law. Picture: Peter Steward Archant

A legal firm has seen a 60pc surge in people wanting to write wills since lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawson’s Law, in Great Melton Road, Hethersett, specialises in family law including wills, probate, power of attorney, divorces and pre-nuptial agreements.

Since the government placed the country on lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, the firm has seen the number of applications for will writing rise by 60pc, mirroring the national trend.

Salena Dawson, from the firm, said: “We had a surge that brought a 60pc increase in will instructions.

“The pandemic seems to have focused people’s minds. There are many trigger events that make people think about writing a will from buying property to having children and grandchildren to the loss of a family member or friend and now a pandemic,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

Dawson’s Law has managed to keep its doors open during lockdown but with a very different set-up which has included seeing clients in gardens and driveways and speaking to them via the telephone or social media.

Staff admit that they have still been busy during lockdown with a client-base that includes, Wayland, Norwich, Wymondham, Attleborough, Cringleford, Hethersett, Little Melton and further afield including Cambridge and Epping Green.

Ms Dawson said: “We have managed to keep a continuous service with at least one of us working behind a locked door. We still had deadlines to meet and a full caseload, the work didn’t stop during lockdown.”

The practice is continuing to expand and has just welcomed its third solicitor in Susannah Parr who joins Ms Dawson and Sophie Mitchell. Ms Parr specialises in wills, probate and power of attorney.

In addition, Ellen Brown will be joining the team on a full time basis from the beginning of September as a legal secretary. Ms Brown will also be training to becomes a fully qualified solicitor.

Ms Parr, who has been a qualified solicitor for 21 years, said her greatest job satisfaction came from being able to help people through, what is often for them, extremely stressful times.

She said: “I hope I can make things slightly easier for families and ease away any troubles or worries they have.”