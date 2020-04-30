Search

Advanced search

‘We want to give people a smile’ - ‘Pocket hugs’ spread around Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 08:28 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 30 April 2020

'Pocket hug' medals have been placed around Downham Market to brighten up people's daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling

'Pocket hug' medals have been placed around Downham Market to brighten up people's daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling

Archant

A couple have created and spread ‘pocket hugs’ around their town, hoping it will make people smile during the coronavirus crisis.

Simon and Dawn Howling have made 'pocket hug' medals and placed them around Downham Market to bring people a smile on their daily exercise. Picture: Dawn HowlingSimon and Dawn Howling have made 'pocket hug' medals and placed them around Downham Market to bring people a smile on their daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling

Dawn and Simon Howling, who run DS Medals and Trophies in Downham Market, came up with the idea as a way of spreading joy in the community in light of the current pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The couple began creating the items using a laser engraving machine they installed two weeks before lockdown, after events they usually supply their medals and trophies to were cancelled.

Mrs Howling said: “We came up with the idea a week or so ago and following on from the rainbows and teddies in the windows, we wanted to give people a smile on their daily exercise so we began making some.”

'Pocket hug' medals have been placed around Downham Market to brighten up people's daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling'Pocket hug' medals have been placed around Downham Market to brighten up people's daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling

The pair began placing them around the town on Monday, April 27 while out on their dog walk and have said the reaction has been “amazing.”

She added: “We have other ideas in the pipeline that we may change to.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Wetherspoon’s pubs and hotels set to reopen in June

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant

Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google

What do I do about dental problems during lockdown? An expert answers key questions

Nick Stolls, secretary of the Norfolk Local Dental Committee, has answered questions about dentist appointments during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Nick Stolls

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which DIY stores are now fully open in Norfolk?

Homebase is opening up more stores as B&Q re-opens all its branches. Pic: Archant

Wetherspoon’s pubs and hotels set to reopen in June

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant

Look, no hands! Door-opening gadget made in Norfolk

Dr Aram Saeed, Dr Ali Mohammed, Noelia Dominguez Falcon are among the team that have developed the DoorMate Here pictured at the university's Innovation and Impact Awards earlier this year. Picture: Gary Pane

Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24