‘We want to give people a smile’ - ‘Pocket hugs’ spread around Norfolk town

'Pocket hug' medals have been placed around Downham Market to brighten up people's daily exercise. Picture: Dawn Howling Archant

A couple have created and spread ‘pocket hugs’ around their town, hoping it will make people smile during the coronavirus crisis.

Dawn and Simon Howling, who run DS Medals and Trophies in Downham Market, came up with the idea as a way of spreading joy in the community in light of the current pandemic.

The couple began creating the items using a laser engraving machine they installed two weeks before lockdown, after events they usually supply their medals and trophies to were cancelled.

Mrs Howling said: “We came up with the idea a week or so ago and following on from the rainbows and teddies in the windows, we wanted to give people a smile on their daily exercise so we began making some.”

The pair began placing them around the town on Monday, April 27 while out on their dog walk and have said the reaction has been “amazing.”

She added: “We have other ideas in the pipeline that we may change to.”