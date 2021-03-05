Charity run in memory of 17-year-old goes virtual

Published: 11:34 AM March 5, 2021

A charity run in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer after having a liver transplant is set to take on a different feel this year.

David's Run is an annual a Parkrun event that normally sees hundreds of people don football shirts and run around Sheringham Park in memory of David Acott, who died on March 11, 2015.

Sheringham Parkrun. - Credit: Janet Acott

But because of the pandemic the run will take place 'virtually' this year, with people being encouraged to go out for their own runs or walks from March 12 to 14 to remember David and other loved ones who have been lost.

His mother, Janet Acott, from Cromer, said: "We are raising funds for Make-A-Wish who sent us on the most amazing trip to the Champions League final in Lisbon in 2014. We have so many happy memories from that which has warmed our hearts in difficult times."

To donate or find out more, look up David's Virtual Run on JustGiving.com.

