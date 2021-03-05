News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Charity run in memory of 17-year-old goes virtual

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:34 AM March 5, 2021   
Janet Acott.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Janet Acott.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A charity run in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer after having a liver transplant is set to take on a different feel this year.

David's Run is an annual a Parkrun event that normally sees hundreds of people don football shirts and run around Sheringham Park in memory of David Acott, who died on March 11, 2015.

Sheringham Parkrun.

Sheringham Parkrun. - Credit: Janet Acott

But because of the pandemic the run will take place 'virtually' this year, with people being encouraged to go out for their own runs or walks from March 12 to 14 to remember David and other loved ones who have been lost.

His mother, Janet Acott, from Cromer, said: "We are raising funds for Make-A-Wish who sent us on the most amazing trip to the Champions League final in Lisbon in 2014. We have so many happy memories from that which has warmed our hearts in difficult times."

To donate or find out more, look up David's Virtual Run on JustGiving.com.

Janet Acott is Running the Pinewoods Triathlon on the 14th June in memory of her son David Acott who

Janet Acott is Running the Pinewoods Triathlon on the 14th June in memory of her son David Acott who died earlier this year after suffering with cancer after a liver transplant. He was going to do the Pinewoods Triathlon in Sheringham so his mother is going to take his place and run for him. Collect picture of David Acott and the family dog, Copper.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

You may also want to watch:

Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus