News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Run in memory of 17-year-old hailed a success despite lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:31 AM March 15, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM March 15, 2021
Janet Acott is Running the Pinewoods Triathlon on the 14th June in memory of her son David Acott who

David Acott , who died in 2015 after a liver transplant.

A charity run held in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer has been hailed a huge success. 

Janet Acott, from Cromer, said this year's 'David's Run' on March 13 had almost doubled its target, raising almost £2,000 - with gift aid - for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

She said people from as far away as the USA and India had offered their support for the ParkRun event, which is held annually to remember her son, David, whose death in 2015 followed a liver transplant. 

Janet Acott.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Janet Acott.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

She said: "I think the event touched on their need to take part in something and connect to others who share a love of ParkRun."

David's Run is usually held at Sheringham Park, but this year participants ran, walked, rode horses or cycled in their local areas because of the lockdown restrictions.

To donate or find out more, look up David's Virtual Run on JustGiving.com.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
dodgy car yarmouth

Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus