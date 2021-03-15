Run in memory of 17-year-old hailed a success despite lockdown

Published: 11:31 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM March 15, 2021

A charity run held in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer has been hailed a huge success.

Janet Acott, from Cromer, said this year's 'David's Run' on March 13 had almost doubled its target, raising almost £2,000 - with gift aid - for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She said people from as far away as the USA and India had offered their support for the ParkRun event, which is held annually to remember her son, David, whose death in 2015 followed a liver transplant.

Janet Acott.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

She said: "I think the event touched on their need to take part in something and connect to others who share a love of ParkRun."

David's Run is usually held at Sheringham Park, but this year participants ran, walked, rode horses or cycled in their local areas because of the lockdown restrictions.

To donate or find out more, look up David's Virtual Run on JustGiving.com.



