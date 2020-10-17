BBC presenter overwhelmed by support ahead of final broadcast

David Whiteley will present his final show this weekend after 23 years at the BBC. Picture: David Whiteley Archant

A popular BBC presenter will say his final farewells after 23 years this weekend.

David Whiteley announced this week he will be leaving the organisation with his final Treasure Quest airing on Radio Norfolk this Sunday.

The Essex-born presenter began his career in journalism at the age of 18 when he began work experience at Essex FM.

A year later he began presenting the news programme on the station before being contacted by BBC Essex inviting him for interview for what became his first BBC role.

In 2000, he moved from the radio to viewers television screens presenting his first TV reports for Look East.

One of his first broadcasts was reporting on a giant pumpkin as he recalled a shot of him walking out from behind the giant vegetable.

In 2003, he began working on Inside Out.

Mr Whiteley, 43, said: “I was in my mid 20s and I thought it might last three to five years tops.

“It was a different kind of way of working.

“It was amazing, it really was. I got to spend more time with people from all walks of life.”

Mr Whiteley produced and presented the show for 17 years until its cancellation this year as part of BBC changes to its regional services.

He said the limited presenting roles available led him to think he would have to leave the role, which allowed him to work with some of the best in the business.

Announcing to listeners last week about his departure left him “shaking” and then overwhelmed after receiving hundreds of messages of support.

He said: “It’s different to national newspapers and broadcasters - people cannot connect to it. It is like the EDP, I love the paper and it feels it is your paper, Inside Out was their programme.”

Mr Whiteley, who is husband to fellow presenter Amelia and father to Annabel, 10, and Cleo, 7, is already working on a number of projects, including setting up his own production company.

He said: “I hope they will see me on something.”

Career highlights include the two documentaries he was able to make on Star Wars, a passion of his, and following the community of Hemsby after cliffs eroded in 2013.

He said: “We were there when the cliffs eroded and people lost their homes. It was great to be part of that community and we went there many times on and off over the years and have kept in touch.”