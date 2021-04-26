News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:36 PM April 26, 2021   
David Whiteley. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

David Whiteley. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A former favourite of the BBC will be returning to television screens later this year after landing a job on rivals ITV.

David Whiteley left the Look East newsroom last year after Inside Out, the programme he was best known for, was cancelled in a BBC shake-up.

After his departure, the popular presenter said he was "overwhelmed" with the outpouring of support he received from viewers.

Star Wars superfan David Whiteley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Star Wars superfan David Whiteley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

However, his time away from the living rooms of Norfolk will be short-lived, after it was revealed he has now done the television equivalent of crossing the floor and joined ITV.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Whiteley announced that he will become a part of the ITV Anglia team from June 1.

He said: "I am thrilled to be joining ITV News. Team Anglia have [sic] already made me feel very welcome.

"I'll be co-presenting the evening news with the fabulous presenter and journalist Becky Jago.

Becky Jago.

Becky Jago. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"Jonathan Wills is a very tough act to follow and I wish him the very best in his role.

"It's a real privilege to be part of a brilliant team, broadcasting to the region where I've lived and worked all my life."

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  3. 3 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
  1. 4 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  2. 5 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
  3. 6 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  4. 7 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  5. 8 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
  6. 9 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
  7. 10 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

He added: "I'm very excited to be working with such a dedicated and highly professional team, who really care about the region."

Jonathan Wills

Jonathan Wills is leaving ITV Anglia News after 13 years. - Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Wills, who leaves on the role on Friday, May 28, to return to his home in Jersey, posted a video on his Twitter account wishing his successor luck.

He said: "A massive congratulations to David. You will have an absolute ball of a time, I know I have done since I first sat down in that seat in 2008."

He went in to promise "a fun-filled programme" when he gives his last broadcast.

He said: "I think that is what everyone needs after the year we've had - no tears, just fun.

"But for now, this is all about David. Congratulations, brilliant."

Mr Whiteley responded saying he was "lost for words", describing Mr Wills as a "tough act to follow" and "a huge loss to the region".

He added:" I will do my absolute best to fly the flag as you have."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters on the aerial platform putting out pockets of flames after a fire destroys a bungalow

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus