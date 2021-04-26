Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV
- Credit: SIMON FINLAY
A former favourite of the BBC will be returning to television screens later this year after landing a job on rivals ITV.
David Whiteley left the Look East newsroom last year after Inside Out, the programme he was best known for, was cancelled in a BBC shake-up.
After his departure, the popular presenter said he was "overwhelmed" with the outpouring of support he received from viewers.
However, his time away from the living rooms of Norfolk will be short-lived, after it was revealed he has now done the television equivalent of crossing the floor and joined ITV.
Posting on Twitter, Mr Whiteley announced that he will become a part of the ITV Anglia team from June 1.
He said: "I am thrilled to be joining ITV News. Team Anglia have [sic] already made me feel very welcome.
"I'll be co-presenting the evening news with the fabulous presenter and journalist Becky Jago.
"Jonathan Wills is a very tough act to follow and I wish him the very best in his role.
"It's a real privilege to be part of a brilliant team, broadcasting to the region where I've lived and worked all my life."
He added: "I'm very excited to be working with such a dedicated and highly professional team, who really care about the region."
Mr Wills, who leaves on the role on Friday, May 28, to return to his home in Jersey, posted a video on his Twitter account wishing his successor luck.
He said: "A massive congratulations to David. You will have an absolute ball of a time, I know I have done since I first sat down in that seat in 2008."
He went in to promise "a fun-filled programme" when he gives his last broadcast.
He said: "I think that is what everyone needs after the year we've had - no tears, just fun.
"But for now, this is all about David. Congratulations, brilliant."
Mr Whiteley responded saying he was "lost for words", describing Mr Wills as a "tough act to follow" and "a huge loss to the region".
He added:" I will do my absolute best to fly the flag as you have."