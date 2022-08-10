Charity football tournament to be held in dad's memory

Five teams will take part in a charity football tournament in memory of a much-loved dad.

The teams will complete for the David Vosper Trophy in the fourth annual tournament at Stracey Park in Rackheath.

Tom Vosper, who is from Hethersett but now lives in Norwich, is organising the tournament to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

He said: "Sadly, my dad lost his battle with cancer in 2017 and since then I have organised the tournament in his memory, calling it The David Vosper Trophy.

"The last few have been relatively successful, but this year I'm hoping it will be the best ever."

The 11-a-side teams playing in the August 21 event will be The Middle Green, Eaton Wanderers, Newsman Celtic, Fiveways FC and Brayford AFC.

There will also be a fundraising barbecue and cake sale during the event, which starts at 12.30pm. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tom-Vosper2 to donate.