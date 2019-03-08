Norwich prisoner dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in cell

David Sparrow, 36, died in Norwich Prison in Knox Road. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant © 2007

An inquest has opened into the death of a Norwich prisoner who was found unresponsive in his cell.

David Sparrow, 36, a prisoner at Norwich jail, Knox Road, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 5.

On Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the medical cause of death was due to hanging.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said two pre-inquest reviews are scheduled to take place on January 22 and March 23 next year, with the full inquest to take place on May 11.

Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123.