Norfolk hero joins fellow veterans in London Remembrance Parade

Alan McClelland (left), Jamie Hull and David Rose (right). Picture: Help for Heroes. Archant

A Norfolk hero joined thousands of veterans in a march of Remembrance in London, honouring those that died in the wars.

Downham Market held a service of Remembrance for those that lost their lives in the wars. Pictured: Town mayor Becky Hayes and Town Crier Ray Wales. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham Market held a service of Remembrance for those that lost their lives in the wars. Pictured: Town mayor Becky Hayes and Town Crier Ray Wales. Picture: Sarah Hussain

David Rose, from Downham Market, was among the 10,000 veterans that took part in the Cenotaph March Past in Whitehall, London on Sunday, November 10.

The 49-year-old had been an aircraft engineer since 1986.

Mr Rose was medically discharged from the Royal Air Force in February last year following a cycling accident in 2009 which caused nerve damage to his right arm, shoulder and hand, resulting in constant pain and muscle spasms and limiting function in his arm.

Mr Rose, supported by Help for Heroes, joined Norfolk veteran Naomi Adie and fellow comrades in the march past the Cenotaph.

A Remembrance parade took place on Sunday, November 10 from the Town Hall Square followed by the laying of wraths at the War Memorial on London Road. Picture: Sarah Hussain. A Remembrance parade took place on Sunday, November 10 from the Town Hall Square followed by the laying of wraths at the War Memorial on London Road. Picture: Sarah Hussain.

The ceremony was attended by servicemen and women, members of the Royal family and high-profile politicians.

The Norfolk veteran competed in the 2018 Warrior Games in Colorado where he brought home three bronze medals and one silver medal for swimming and cycling.

He said: "Competing at the Warrior Games was an important marker in my recovery when I consider how I was physically and mentally in the 12 months before.

"A lot of people and organisations have invested time and money in me when I was at my lowest, this selection was one way to say thanks for their belief.

"I've been very well supported by Help for Heroes, who selected and trained Team UK for the Warrior Games.

"They have been instrumental in my recovery to date."

Mr Rose, a social engagement officer for the RAF Benevolent Fund at RAF Honnington, now helps serve personnel and their families in addressing isolation.

According to Help for Heroes almost 40,000 men and women have been forced to leave the military over the past 20 years because of injury.

A parade and service of Remembrance also took place in Downham Market on Sunday.

More than 500 people turned up to the event, which was attended by army and navy personnel, members of the Downham British Legion, Downham Market Town council, RAF Marham, the Royal Air Force Association Downham Market branch, Downham Market 1018 Air Cadets, St Johns Ambulance service, Downham Market police and fire station.

Becky Hayes, town mayor, said: "It was a poignant event, it was nice to see so many people of the town participate in remembrance for those that gave so much."

Jenny Groom, deputy mayor, said: "The parade was amazing, absolutely amazing. The streets were lined from the Town Square to the War Memorial."

Robin Pegg, Chairman of the Downham Royal British Legion, said: "Downham has always been very supportive. I think the importance of last year's 100th anniversary has made everyone aware of it again.

"It's so important to remember them, soldiers and the armed forces are still losing their lives now.

"The wreaths at the War Memorial are full up which for a small town is brilliant."