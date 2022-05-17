Too many lives lost: now a mental health public inquiry is essential

Opinion

In light of failing mental health services in the region, here's the EDP's manifesto to improve care and provision in Norfolk and Suffolk.

See if you can spot the twist...

Fairer funding

End the stigma

No more out-of-area placements

Encourage schools to play their part

Reduce waiting times

See the trust out of special measures

No more postcode lottery

Work as one trust

Reduce agency staff spend

Raise awareness

Have you guessed it yet?

If not, the twist is this:

The list was drawn-up by yours truly after spending several weeks studying the sector and speaking to patients and staff about the issues they face.

But the list was drawn up in 2015.

Seven years on, it's saddening to say that most of the list is as relevant now as it was then.

This is because in the years since the EDP launched its Mental Health Watch campaign as a commitment to focus more fully on the issue in our papers and online, sadly very little has changed as far as care and treatment in this region is concerned.

We've seen improvements in people's general awareness of mental ill health, the stigma around the issue has fallen and some schools have really done a great job to pick up the baton.

However, whilst the region's main service provider, the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, did temporarily pull itself up a grading in the Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, it has now been plunged back into special measures for the fourth time in a decade.

And while it's easy to brush such ratings aside and claim them to be irrelevant, behind them are a litany of failings and, ultimately, deaths that could have been avoided.

This was shown in our hard-hitting front page on the day the latest rating dropped, showing just some of the lives that have been lost where subsequent hearings have found care from the trust to be lacking in some shape or form.

Labour county councillor Emma Corlett. - Credit: Archant

As I've covered in this column before, covering such cases can be tough. Hard-working and committed carers from the trust will be questioned and identified, even though more often than not it is the system that has let them down, rather than their own errors.

In fact, the latest CQC report was very praising of the staff and how much they care.

But we believe that if we don't cover such cases, how can we ensure change will ever happen? How else can the powers in charge be held to account to make sure they act?

It's frustrating to admit that, on this subject, such articles appear to not have had their intended impact, because here we are again highlighting the same issues for the umpteenth time.

So what should be done about it?

Often in the public sector when such failings are flagged, there is a kneejerk reaction to call for changes at the very top of the organisation. Maybe a change will be needed here.

And while I believe many of those in charge of the NSFT over the years could, and should, have done better - my opinion on blame has changed as new people have been appointed, but the failings continue.

I've often considered the role of running the trust as the impossible job.

I can't begin to imagine where you'd start with something so complex and so multi-layered. Throw in reductions in budget, staffing issues and all sorts of other problems and I know it's certainly not a job I'd ever be able to pick my way through.

So if it potentially isn't the people in charge, maybe it's something more inherently embedded than that? Perhaps it's the size of the trust, covering two large counties, with very different problems. Perhaps it's the structure? Perhaps it's something completely different?

Whatever it is, a solution needs to be found. Lives are being lost and families torn apart.

That's why I fully support the calls for a public inquiry to uncover why this sorry situation has been going on for so long.
























