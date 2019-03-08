Search

Hundreds don Canary colours to say farewell to 'special' fan

PUBLISHED: 16:34 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 02 September 2019

David Powell’s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: Archant

David Powell's funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of friends and family came together in Norwich City colours to say goodbye to a "unique and special" man who was well known for his charity work for the football club.

Norwich City fan David Powell, 45, NorwichNorwich City fan David Powell, 45, Norwich

The funeral of Canaries fan David Powell, from Attleborough, was attended by hundreds of people, sporting NCFC colours in tribute to the 49-year-old's lifelong dedication to the club.

Mourners packed Breckland Crematorium on Norwich Road in the town as Mr Powell's coffin, covered in green and yellow flowers, was bought in to Coldplay's Paradise.

The eulogy, read by a family friend, recalled fond memories  of Mr Powell, remembering his time at Old Buckenham High School and Easton College, his love of food and knowledge of tractors and farming.

A poem about Norwich City's journey through the divisions was then read out, and a recording of On The Ball City rang out through the crematorium speakers as family and friends paid their last respects.

David Powell’s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: ArchantDavid Powell’s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Mr Powell was a well known face at the club and fundraised extensively for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation's Nest campaign, prior to his death last month.

Mr Powell was also a member  of the Norwich City Fans  Social Club and was planning  to take part in the Canaryball Rally to raise money for the Foundation.

In recent years he has been a familiar voice on BBC Radio Norfolk, sharing his take on Norwich City's progress and entertaining people with his unique ability to put his point across and love for a healthy debate.

David Powell�s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: ArchantDavid Powell�s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: Archant

At City's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, Norwich fans paid tribute to  Mr Powell with a one-minute applause in the 49th minute of  the game.

Norwich City representatives, including chief operating officer Ben Kensell, joined mourners.

Mr Powell died on Wednesday August 14, after a collision on the A1270 NDR at Horsham St Faith.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned by area coroner Yvonne Blake on August 21.

David Powell�s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: ArchantDavid Powell�s funeral at Breckland Crematorium, Attleborough. Picture: Archant

At the hearing, it was confirmed that Norfolk Police would carry out further investigations into the crash.

