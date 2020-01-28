Death of popular Norwich City fan prompts calls for better lighting along NDR

Norwich City fan David Powell, 45, Norwich Archant

The death of a popular Norwich City fan has prompted calls from a coroner for improvements to the lighting along the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes were paid to Norwich City fan David Powell at the club's home game with Chelsea earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton Tributes were paid to Norwich City fan David Powell at the club's home game with Chelsea earlier this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton

David Powell, 49, a prominent Canaries supporter, died in August last year on the NDR at Horsham St Faith having been struck by two consecutive cars, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, heard Mr Powell, of Attleborough, was on the way home from watching a Wroxham FC match on August 14 when his car crashed into a deer on the £205m road near the A140 slip road.

He and passenger Lorraine Taylor exited the vehicle to inspect the damage but at around 10.10pm, Mr Powell stepped into the path of an orange MG3, the inquest heard. Shortly afterwards he was then struck by a second car, a Peugeot 107, and died at the scene.

The inquest heard concerns from the drivers of the two vehicles and Mrs Taylor over how well lit the road is and a lack of safe places to stop along the 12-mile route.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You may also want to watch:

Concluding that Mr Powell had died as a result of injuries suffered in a road traffic collision, are coroner Yvonne Blake said she would be writing to Norfolk County Council's highways department to relay these worries.

She said: "It seems to me that it is a very long piece of road with nowhere to safely stop. The natural impulse if you hit a deer is to pull over.

"I think something should be done about the lighting of the road and anything that can be done about providing laybys."

Meanwhile, the inquest heard from Mr Powell's mother Linda just how passionate he was about the club - and how she had attended her first ever game following his death, at which supporters held a minute of silence for him.

She said: "He lived life to the full and was married to Norwich City Football Club. I've never been a football fan myself but the first game after he died my husband said we should go for him.

"I wanted to see where he got all his passion from and wanted to see what he did."

We contacted Norfolk County Council for comment.