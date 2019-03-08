Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New book looks at history of Thetford pubs - have you visited any of these?

PUBLISHED: 11:20 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 07 April 2019

David Osborne has published his fith book in a series about Thetford Beerhouses. Photo: David Osborne

David Osborne has published his fith book in a series about Thetford Beerhouses. Photo: David Osborne

David Osborne

Thetford is a town is steeped in history.

The Ark in Thetford's Norwich Road, is a Victorian pub from the late 1800s.The Ark in Thetford's Norwich Road, is a Victorian pub from the late 1800s.

From being the capital of East Anglia in 1086 to having a Cluniac priory established there in the 12th century and one Norfolk man has dedicated his life to preserving it.

David Osborne, 70, from Thetford has written a number of books on the town’s history, the first of which was publish in the 1980s.

The retired, self-employed painter and decorator has now written a series of books focusing on the old inns, pubs and beer houses in Thetford and the fifth in the series entitled ‘Beerhouses of Thetford’ covers them all.

Mr Osborne said: “I’ve been a local historian for about 40 years and I have always been interested in local industries and pubs, I’m a regular pub-goer so started doing a bit of research on individual pubs.

David Osborne's favourite pub is his local - The Black HorseDavid Osborne's favourite pub is his local - The Black Horse

“Over the years I’ve been in many local pubs that are closed now.

“I started drinking at 18 in the 1960s and you couldn’t wait to get to the pub with your friends on a Saturday night, the pub scene has changed a lot over the decades, young people have so many other alternatives now.”

The retired self-employed painter and decorator has written a new series of books focusing on the old inns, pubs and beer houses in Thetford and the 5th in the series entitled ‘Beerhouses of Thetford’ covers them all.

The book is stocked at Leaping Hare in Thetford priced £7.

The Bell Hotel in Thetford isrumoured to be haunted. Photo:Sonya Duncan=The Bell Hotel in Thetford isrumoured to be haunted. Photo:Sonya Duncan=

Pubs featured, include:

* The Black Horse - which has been a public house since the mid-18th century and is a Grade II listed building.

* Bell Hotel on King’s Street - 15th century coaching inn, rumoured to be haunted.

* Red Lion - Grade II listed Georgian pub originally owned by Robert Manby in 1791, now a Wetherspoons.

* The Ark - Victorian pub in the heart of Thetford.

* Thomas Paine hotel and pub - Uneven floors, wooden means and stained glass add the charm of this 18th century building.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Praise for Norwich City’s fan groups who have improved Carrow Road’s atmosphere

The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship win against QPR

Tim Krul played his part in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Reader letter: Teachers are there to do whatever is necessary

One reader says teachers should be ready for anything. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Sparkling water and cucumber’ - Farke tells Pukki and Aarons to put the celebrations on ice at the EFL awards bash

Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons are up for Football League awards on Sunday night in London Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New book looks at history of Thetford pubs - have you visited any of these?

David Osborne has published his fith book in a series about Thetford Beerhouses. Photo: David Osborne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists