Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

A man who died at his workplace has prompted a criminal investigation, an inquest has heard.

David Nelson, 46, died at his place of work at AD Hurst and Son garage in Baptist Road, Upwell, near Wisbech, on July 4 last year.

Police attended the garage and confirmed a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of his death, police said Mr Nelson died after carrying out mechanical work on a vehicle.

At an inquest review in Norwich Coroner’s Court this morning (Monday, January 7), area coroner Yvonne Blake said there were criminal proceedings related to this matter.

She said: “This is a case where a gentleman was killed at work. Criminal proceedings are ongoing.”

The matter has been adjourned for another inquest review on Friday, February 1.

Ms Blake added: “We will have some details but I believe there is a sentencing hearing.”