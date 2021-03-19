Would-be police chief reported to police

Published: 6:50 PM March 19, 2021

A would-be police chief who has been accused of making sexist and racist comments has been reported to the police.

David Moreland, who is standing to be Norfolk’s next police and crime commissioner, claimed the “vast majority” of sexual attacks on women were carried out by migrants and said women enjoyed being wolf-whistled by builders.

His comments were branded sexist and racist, but Mr Moreland insisted he would not stand down from the election.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had received at least one complaint against Mr Moreland for a hate incident, but did not indicate if any other complaints have been made.

A Norfolk constabulary spokesperson said: “In the next few weeks, we expect that PCC candidates will be expressing their own views on different areas of crime and policing.

"Norfolk Constabulary are aware of an article in the Eastern Daily Press, which has caused some debate across our communities.

"We have received correspondence about this article which will be reviewed in due course.”

Julie Bremner, an organiser of Norwich Stand Up to Racism, who made a complaint said: "Sometimes you have to let things go but on the back of Sarah Everard's murder I cannot allow this awful man to say these terrible things."

She added: "I was shocked and disturbed to read the comments from David Moreland on women and race.

"These views have no place in our society and I reported them to the police who have recorded them as a hate incident.

"I also spoke to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner who assured me they will raise my concerns with the Chief Constable and the Police Area Returning Officer (PARO) responsible for the county electoral process.

"I do not think David Moreland is a suitable candidate for any position of responsibility, and recommend he would be better spending his time becoming educated on why a diverse and inclusive society is beneficial to everyone."

Mr Moreland has been contacted for comment but did not respond.