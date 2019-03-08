Search

Murder victim was gym instructor, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:10 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 November 2019

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man was stabbed and found dead at the side of a road, an inquest opening heard.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

David Lawal, 25, of Flanders Way, Hackney, was found in Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3.

The gym instructor was pronounced dead at the scene and his father, Albert Lawal, identified him at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Opening the inquest, area coroner Yvonne Blake gave the cause of death as stabbing to the neck and chest.

In total 13 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Lawal's death including a 16-year-old who was arrested in London.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team continue to follow up numerous lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

The inquest was adjourned until May 1, 2020 while criminal investigations are on-going.

