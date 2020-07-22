Inquest opens into death of road worker

A road worker from Norwich was found unresponsive at home, an inquest has heard.

David Knowles, 42, died at his address in Mill Hill Road on April 2.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 22, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said prior to his death Mr Knowles had been employed as a road worker.

His cause of death was given as myocardial ischemia and combined drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing to take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on January 5, 2021.