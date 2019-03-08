Murder victim's inquest permanently suspended

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

An inquest into the death of David Hastings, who was murdered in Norwich, has been permanently suspended.

Rolands Heinbergs. Photo: Norfolk police Rolands Heinbergs. Photo: Norfolk police

Mr Hastings, 48, was stabbed 13 times in the attack near Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 23, 2018.

Rolands Heinbergs was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his murder earlier this month at Norwich Crown Court, following less than an hour of jury deliberations.

The trial heard Heinbergs, originally from Latvia and a complete stranger to Mr Hastings, had been given a suspended sentence for possession of knives in Thetford weeks before the fatal attack.

Following the conviction Mr Hasting's family spoke of their anguish over the tragedy.

During a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the matter had been dealt with by the crown court and on that basis she did not propose to resume the inquest.