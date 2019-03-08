Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Murder victim's inquest permanently suspended

PUBLISHED: 11:37 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 25 June 2019

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

An inquest into the death of David Hastings, who was murdered in Norwich, has been permanently suspended.

Rolands Heinbergs. Photo: Norfolk policeRolands Heinbergs. Photo: Norfolk police

Mr Hastings, 48, was stabbed 13 times in the attack near Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 23, 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Rolands Heinbergs was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his murder earlier this month at Norwich Crown Court, following less than an hour of jury deliberations.

The trial heard Heinbergs, originally from Latvia and a complete stranger to Mr Hastings, had been given a suspended sentence for possession of knives in Thetford weeks before the fatal attack.

Following the conviction Mr Hasting's family spoke of their anguish over the tragedy.

During a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the matter had been dealt with by the crown court and on that basis she did not propose to resume the inquest.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Number of empty homes in Norwich almost doubles in 18 months

Bury Street Golden Triangle, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Starving two-month-old puppy rescued from rubbish dump

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Stylish café, bar and restaurant’ set for auction

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists