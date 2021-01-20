David Hannant: Daniel Barden's success sums up all that is right at Norwich City

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021

The success of his non-league loan saw City select Barden as their third-choice this summer.

Every so often a player comes along that symbolises everything that is right about the way Norwich City is run.

In recent times these have included players like James Maddison and Ben Godfrey, who were plucked just before they were ripe, developed and sold on for a tidy profit.

From an operational point of view, I'm totally fine with this being something Norwich City is known for, as players seldom become such hot property without also taking the club forward with them.

From the past few games alone, I think we may well have found another player who personifies everything that is done well at Colney - but for a slightly different reason.

Daniel Barden probably would have been the first person to tell you he was unlikely to be playing too much of a first team role this season.

Tim Krul is, without a doubt, the best goalkeeper in the Championship. In fact, I'd argue that you can probably count the keepers in the Premier League better than him on one hand.

Clearly, were it not for injuries and a certain c-word, Tim Krul would have played every minute of every league game this season.

Then add to the equation the ever-reliable and experienced Michael McGovern and it's fair to say Barden's is a name that would unlikely have passed anyone's lips. I'll even confess that the run-up to the opening day was the first I'd heard of the Welsh youth international.

When a young keeper steps into the fold, particularly midway through a game as he was forced to do against QPR, there are generally nervous scenes.

However, I haven't once felt nervous with Daniel Barden between the sticks - he's looked comfortable, assured and as though he's been a first team number one for years.

Now, will Tim Krul go straight back in once he's fit and ready to go? Of course he will. But this is in no way a slight on the youngster who is deputising.

His man-of-the-match display in the cup against Coventry was befitting of the Dutchman himself - some of the saves he made were just extraordinary.

Obviously, a big part of this is down to Barden's own hard work and natural talent, which can't be understated - the guy clearly has a big future ahead of him and I suspect he may have to spend some of it away from Carrow Road next season.

Daniel Farke has shown faith in young keeper Daniel Barden, who has made a seamless transition to first team football - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But the way he has stepped into the biggest gloves in the league without looking at all out of place must also be testament to just how well the club operates off the field.

Clearly City's coaching staff must be doing something right behind the scenes for a keeper so inexperienced to be able to step into the gloves of Tim Krul so seamlessly.

And it is his success that, for me, sums up just how drilled Stuart Webber must have everything at Colney.

This is far from the first time somebody young has been able to seamlessly drop into the team so comfortably.

Another great example is Jacob Sorenson, who has not only dropped in seamlessly but has done so dropping into a position he had never played before.

This must be a testament to how well the footballing side of things is run at Norwich City - everyone knows what is expected of them, what their role is and how to operate in the role - even if it is an unfamiliar one.

It's been a recurring theme of the Webber/Farke era at Carrow Road, which was particularly prevalent during the promotion-winning season. Every time somebody has been lost to injury, their replacement has been able to do the same job.

Obviously, so much of this is down to having good players, but there is so much more than that to it.

The fact we appear to be able to find players and develop them is one thing - but the real feather in the cap is the way every player is able to be called on when needed.

I obviously don't speak from experience, but I would imagine being a football manager is a headache.

You will always pick your best team, naturally, which means many of your squad will have a limited amount of first team football.

It therefore has to be a real skill to be able to make sure those who do not feature every week stay fit, stay keen and stay engaged. The way our players seem to be able to just drop in when called on is really something.

Like any club, we have our anomalies and the odd outcast, but for the most part the squad players seem ready, willing and able.

And that is such a testament to the backroom staff and the way things are run behind the scenes.

Daniel Barden is as good an example of this as any - an unproven and inexperienced player in the toughest role in the team who has been given the confidence to step into the shoes of the best keeper in the league.

No matter what his level of talent is - and clearly it is high - this surely wouldn't have been possible without very careful management.

And this is yet another testament to the terrific job that Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have done since they arrived. Long may it continue.