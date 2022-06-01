Norfolk pensioner still hasn't drunk his jubilee ale - from 1977

David Elvidge with the beers he still hasn't drunk from the Silver and Golden jubilees - Credit: Chris Bishop

Many will be planning on having a few beers over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

But David Elvidge still hasn't drank the special ale he bought for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 - or her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Retired Construction Industry Training Board product manager Mr Elvidge, 79, from Hunstanton, says he somehow never got round to cracking either of them open.

"I must have just bought them and forgot about them," he said. "They probably won't be drinkable now."

David Elvidge still has a bottle of Adnams Royal Ale from 1977, and a Cains Jubilee Ale from 2002 - Credit: Chris Bishop

He said buying a brew to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, in 2012, must have slipped his mind.

Before joining the CITB at Bircham Newton, Mr Elvidge worked as a secretary in the architects' and leisure departments at West Norfolk council.

He was also secretary of the Silver Jubilee Appeal for West Norfolk, which was chaired by Sir John Bagge.

"A lot of these appeals, they just frittered the money away on events but ours was all spent on projects," he said.

"Ours was spent on setting up the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra, which is still going, a water sports centre at Saddlebow and a youth adventure centre in Thetford Forest."

Mr Elvidge and his wife Gail were invited to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party where they met the Queen in 1983, in recognition of his efforts.

The label of the Cains beer says: "Cains Golden Jubilee Ale is the perfect way to toast her majesty's health on this most special of celebrations."

David Elvidge's bottle of Cains Golden Jubilee Ale - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Elvidge, who originates from Grimsby, could have another cause to celebrate on top of the Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

For the town's football team face Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday.

While his jubilee ales might not pass muster if the Mariners sail back into the football league, Mr Elvidge might be tempted to raise a glass of one of his favourites.

"I like Adnams, they do a nice English lager, Kobold," he said. "And about a month ago, I was in the Crown at Rudham and they had a pale ale, Yardbird - they were my favourite group in the '60s."

David Elvidge's 1977 bottle of Adnams Royal Ale - Credit: Chris Bishop



