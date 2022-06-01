Norfolk pensioner still hasn't drunk his jubilee ale - from 1977
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Many will be planning on having a few beers over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
But David Elvidge still hasn't drank the special ale he bought for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 - or her Silver Jubilee in 1977.
Retired Construction Industry Training Board product manager Mr Elvidge, 79, from Hunstanton, says he somehow never got round to cracking either of them open.
"I must have just bought them and forgot about them," he said. "They probably won't be drinkable now."
He said buying a brew to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, in 2012, must have slipped his mind.
Before joining the CITB at Bircham Newton, Mr Elvidge worked as a secretary in the architects' and leisure departments at West Norfolk council.
He was also secretary of the Silver Jubilee Appeal for West Norfolk, which was chaired by Sir John Bagge.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years
- 2 Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort
- 3 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
- 4 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 5 Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
- 6 A11 closed after three-vehicle crash
- 7 The cafés in the running to be named the best in Norfolk
- 8 BBC Springwatch star spots 'tornado' on stormy Norfolk night
- 9 Man, 23, pays £2,000 in fines after dumping waste-filled caravan
- 10 Norwich City investment latest: Attanasio wants 18pc stake in Canaries
"A lot of these appeals, they just frittered the money away on events but ours was all spent on projects," he said.
"Ours was spent on setting up the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra, which is still going, a water sports centre at Saddlebow and a youth adventure centre in Thetford Forest."
Mr Elvidge and his wife Gail were invited to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party where they met the Queen in 1983, in recognition of his efforts.
The label of the Cains beer says: "Cains Golden Jubilee Ale is the perfect way to toast her majesty's health on this most special of celebrations."
Mr Elvidge, who originates from Grimsby, could have another cause to celebrate on top of the Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.
For the town's football team face Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday.
While his jubilee ales might not pass muster if the Mariners sail back into the football league, Mr Elvidge might be tempted to raise a glass of one of his favourites.
"I like Adnams, they do a nice English lager, Kobold," he said. "And about a month ago, I was in the Crown at Rudham and they had a pale ale, Yardbird - they were my favourite group in the '60s."