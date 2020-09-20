Lorry death crash motocylist named

The inquest of a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry on Mill Road, in Burston, is due to be opened on Monday. Picture: Google Street View Archant

The inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry is due to be opened on Monday.

The rider, who has been named as 54-year-old Clive Cattermole, was travelling on Mill Road, in Burston, near Diss, on Monday September 7, when his bike collided with a lorry.

Emergency services were called at around 7.40am and the road was closed for more than six hours while rescue teams, including the air ambulance, dealt with the incident.

Mr Cattermole was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest opening will be at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

