Calls for fans to hold minute's applause in memory of life-long Norwich City supporter

David Bridge was a life long Norwich City fan. Picture: Trish Belsey Archant

Calls are being made to football fans to hold a minute's applause in memory of a life-long Norwich City fan.

David Bridge's dog Barclay, named after the Barclay stand at Carrow Road. Picture: Trish Belsey David Bridge's dog Barclay, named after the Barclay stand at Carrow Road. Picture: Trish Belsey

David Bridge, who ran the John Brown Funeral Care in Norwich, died unexpectedly aged 57 on July 19.

A dedicated Canaries fan, Mr Bridge attended his first football match aged five and never looked back, even naming his British bulldog Barclay after the Barclay stand where his season ticket seat was.

Now, following his death, friends of Mr Bridge are calling for a minute's applause to be held in his memory during Saturday's match against Newcastle.

On Twitter Det Con Kim Taylor tweeted: "Calling all @NorwichCityFC fans... I know Trisha and this has devastated her and the whole of the family!

"The least we can do is a 57-minute applause on Saturday for the much loved David. RT and make this happen."

Trish Belsey, Mr Bridge's partner, said: "David lived for his football, he got to see Norwich promoted and he was so excited for this season."

Mr Bridge's funeral will take place at Colney Wood on Tuesday, August 13, ahead of which a funeral procession passing John Brown Funeral Care will take place including a car wrapped in the Norwich City colours.

Ms Belsey said by nature of his trade, Mr Bridge had always said if he were to die he wanted to have his hearse decorated in the colours of his beloved club.

"He always said he must take his Norwich shirt with him and he always said he wanted his wake at Carrow Road, which he will.

"At the end of the day he always liked the simple things in life, beach walks, collecting things, he loved his football, family get-togethers. He was very much a family man, he loved his children," she said.

A former pupil of Blyth Jex School as it was then known, Mr Bridge entered the funeral trade aged 16 as a coffin maker.

In 1996, he joined John Brown Funeral Care, in Sprowston, eventually taking over the running of the business.

During his career he developed a reputation for directing funerals to the highest of standards and always with compassion.

Mr Bridge leaves behind his partner, five children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Norwich City play Newcastle at 3pm on Saturday.