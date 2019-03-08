Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Calls for fans to hold minute's applause in memory of life-long Norwich City supporter

PUBLISHED: 15:17 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 12 August 2019

David Bridge was a life long Norwich City fan. Picture: Trish Belsey

David Bridge was a life long Norwich City fan. Picture: Trish Belsey

Archant

Calls are being made to football fans to hold a minute's applause in memory of a life-long Norwich City fan.

David Bridge's dog Barclay, named after the Barclay stand at Carrow Road. Picture: Trish BelseyDavid Bridge's dog Barclay, named after the Barclay stand at Carrow Road. Picture: Trish Belsey

David Bridge, who ran the John Brown Funeral Care in Norwich, died unexpectedly aged 57 on July 19.

A dedicated Canaries fan, Mr Bridge attended his first football match aged five and never looked back, even naming his British bulldog Barclay after the Barclay stand where his season ticket seat was.

Now, following his death, friends of Mr Bridge are calling for a minute's applause to be held in his memory during Saturday's match against Newcastle.

On Twitter Det Con Kim Taylor tweeted: "Calling all @NorwichCityFC fans... I know Trisha and this has devastated her and the whole of the family!

"The least we can do is a 57-minute applause on Saturday for the much loved David. RT and make this happen."

Trish Belsey, Mr Bridge's partner, said: "David lived for his football, he got to see Norwich promoted and he was so excited for this season."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bridge's funeral will take place at Colney Wood on Tuesday, August 13, ahead of which a funeral procession passing John Brown Funeral Care will take place including a car wrapped in the Norwich City colours.

Ms Belsey said by nature of his trade, Mr Bridge had always said if he were to die he wanted to have his hearse decorated in the colours of his beloved club.

"He always said he must take his Norwich shirt with him and he always said he wanted his wake at Carrow Road, which he will.

"At the end of the day he always liked the simple things in life, beach walks, collecting things, he loved his football, family get-togethers. He was very much a family man, he loved his children," she said.

A former pupil of Blyth Jex School as it was then known, Mr Bridge entered the funeral trade aged 16 as a coffin maker.

In 1996, he joined John Brown Funeral Care, in Sprowston, eventually taking over the running of the business.

During his career he developed a reputation for directing funerals to the highest of standards and always with compassion.

Mr Bridge leaves behind his partner, five children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Norwich City play Newcastle at 3pm on Saturday.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

New campaign to net civic honour for football hero

Linnets legend Mick Walker currently runs an antique shop. Photo: Ian Burt

All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2019

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists