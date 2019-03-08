Were you there when David Bowie played a Norfolk pub?

David Bowie in the 60s. Photo: Picasa Archant

Long before he mesmerised the nation with Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie was working his way around the county's clubs and pubs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drinkers in the Maids Head in 1966, the year it was visited by Bowie Drinkers in the Maids Head in 1966, the year it was visited by Bowie

It was one of these early tours which saw David Bowie and the Buzz arrive at the Maids Head in King's Lynn on November 27, 1966.

You may also want to watch:

Clearly a keen fan of the county, during his early days Bowie also included visits to Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Thetford (where he performed twice) on his tour.

The starman's band was made up of John Hutchinson on guitar, Derek Fearnley on bass, John Eager on drums and Derrick Boyes on keyboards.

The Maids Head on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn, which David Bowie played a concert at in 1966. Picture: Matthew Usher. The Maids Head on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn, which David Bowie played a concert at in 1966. Picture: Matthew Usher.

While no set list is known, early tracks such as The London Boys, Gospel According to Tony Day and You're Holding Me Down were recorded with the Buzz (who were uncredited) and likely featured.

The gig came shortly before Bowie would give what is thought to be the first ever live performance of Velvet Underground classic I'm Waiting For The Man at the Severn Club in Shrewsbury.