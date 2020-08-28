David’s push ups raise awareness of mental health and area’s riches

King's Lynn-based journalist and TV producer David Blackmore decided to take the opportunity to highlight some of West Norfolk's iconic sites whilst raising awareness of mens' mental health.

Familar west Norfolk landscapes have formed the backdrop to a physical challenge aimed at raising awareness of mental health.

King's Lynn-based journalist and TV producer David Blackmore decided to take the opportunity to highlight some of West Norfolk's iconic sites whilst raising awareness of mens' mental health. David outside the Duke Head's Hotel.

The 25 push-ups in 25 days challenge has been going viral across social media with those nominated having to film themselves each day and nominating others to join the cause.

It was started to highlight the issue of mens’ mental health.

King’s Lynn-based journalist and TV producer David Blackmore, 33, decided to take the opportunity to highlight some of West Norfolk’s iconic sites.

With a different location each day, the challenge also became a guide to top sites across the area when Mr Blackmore appeared on camera at beauty spots or next to imposing views.

King's Lynn-based journalist and TV producer David Blackmore decided to take the opportunity to highlight some of West Norfolk's iconic sites whilst raising awareness of mens' mental health. David at the South Gate.

“When I was nominated for the challenge I thought it would be a great way of showing everyone what a fabulous part of the country this is.

“So for each of my daily 25 push-ups I travelled to a West Norfolk top spot - from the Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn to the cliffs at Hunstanton,” he said.

“It’s not often you see someone doing push-ups at the gates to Sandringham House or next to the statue of King John in King’s Lynn, but it was a fun thing to do even though the message about mental health was very serious.

“I did get a few strange looks, but it was worth it to help a good cause and to show everyone how lucky we are in this area to have some of the best landscapes and most amazing beaches.”

Mr Blackmore’s challenge began with his first 25 push ups at Red Mount during early August and his social media posts also included historical background of each site. His challenge came to an end this week with a final 25 push ups at West Lynn looking across the River Great Ouse to the waterfront of the town.

“I was trying to showcase the area and what it can offer while I completed the push-up challenge to focus on mental health while keeping fit. I didn’t want to film myself doing push ups in my living room,” he said.