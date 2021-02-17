News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Stolen £7,500 hedgehog Dave is found dumped in a ditch

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:42 PM February 17, 2021   
The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture had been stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield on Sunday night.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture had been stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield on Sunday night. Picture: The Hog Hotel - Credit: The Hog Hotel

The owners of a popular hotel and restaurant have been reunited with a giant hedgehog sculpture. 

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture - complete with 2,500 spikes - was stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield on Sunday night.

After the boutique hotel's devastated owners had launched a plea on social media to trace the "much-loved and cherished" hedgehog, it was found having been dumped in a ditch on Wednesday, February 17.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture after being found in nearby Gisleham by local businessman, Johnny Spillings, from The Penny Bun Bakehouse.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture after being found in nearby Gisleham by local businessman, Johnny Spillings, from The Penny Bun Bakehouse. Picture: Courtesy of The Hog Hotel - Credit: Courtesy of The Hog Hotel

The unique sculpture was specially commissioned as a tribute to owners Nathan and Cathy Jones' late father Dave, after whom the hotel is dedicated.

With the bespoke hedgehog illustration featuring on the hotel's signage and branding as well as the wallpaper and artwork within the hotel's décor, the one metre high hedgehog sculpture was built by local craft woodworker and boatbuilder Andy Barrett.

The Hog Hotel, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton

The Hog Hotel, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton - Credit: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton

Hotel owner, Nathan Jones, said: "The hotel was bought in August 2018, the year my dad died.

"It was refurbished from November 2018 to June 2019, and Dave was placed outside the front of the hotel in September 2019."

Most Read

  1. 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
  2. 2 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
  3. 3 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
  1. 4 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
  2. 5 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
  3. 6 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
  4. 7 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
  5. 8 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
  6. 9 Man files complaint against police after Christmas Day dog attack
  7. 10 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages

It was stolen at 10.39pm on Sunday, February 14 from the front of the hotel in south Lowestoft.

The Hog Hotel, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton

The Hog Hotel, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton - Credit: MagnusPR/Joe Lynton

CCTV footage from the hotel shows a man dragging it out of the hotel's car park and off site, as he headed down London Road South and past the nearby church.

Mr Jones said: "It took Mr Barrett six months to build the sculpture, with more than 2,500 spikes, each one hand turned and polished.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture had been stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield on Sunday night.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture which was stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield on Sunday night. Picture: The Hog Hotel - Credit: The Hog Hotel

"The CCTV footage shows a total disregard for this precious piece of artwork, with an estimated replacement value of £7,500, being dragged on its face by its base - a heavy metal platform.

"We never dreamed that someone would steal this much loved and cherished sculpture, particularly being so prickly and heavy.

CCTV footage from the hotel captured a man dragging Dave the hedgehog off the site.

CCTV footage from the hotel captured a man dragging Dave the hedgehog off the site. Picture: The Hog Hotel - Credit: The Hog Hotel

"These are desperate and unprecedented times, but why steal a wooden sculpture which is so unique and instantly recognisable?"

Dave the hedgehog was found by businessman Johnny Spillings, who owns The Penny Bun Bakehouse.

He was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when he spotted it in a ditch in Gisleham.

The Hog Hotel director and owner, Sally Jones, added: "We are delighted to have Dave back albeit battered and bruised and missing a few spikes."

Police investigations are continuing, and information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.

Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus