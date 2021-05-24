Pub gallery launches exhibition of photos 'to start an argument'

Published: 5:05 PM May 24, 2021

An exhibition of photography aimed at starting an argument has launched at an art gallery inside a pub, in order to get conversation flowing again as pubs reopen following lockdown.

The Red Lion in Cromer's Reds gallery will host 'Underexposed' a selection of "uncomfortable" images, from contortionists to circus performers, by local photographer Dave Morris.

Usually Mr Morris is commissioned for "attractive" pictures of the north Norfolk coast and countryside, but for this exhibition he was told to give the customers "something to stare at and start an argument".

The Girl Who Danced Into An Aquarium by Dave Morris. - Credit: Dave Morris

Drinkers will be able to react to the photos on the Red Lion Facebook page or by scanning a QR code to start a debate online.

He said: "I've exhibited at the Red Lion for about five or six years now, mostly I do landscape stuff that is going to sell, but this time they said 'we don't want your pretty pictures, give us stuff that wouldn't sell, would get people talking or to start an argument'.

Circus Vamps by Dave Morris. - Credit: Dave Morris

"The idea is that customers can click on the QR code and go to a web page get the story and then go to the Facebook page to write a comment, praising it or slagging it off.

"Robust criticism is fine, but remember I drink in there.

"I think people have lost confidence in the art of conversation during lockdown, one of the landladies I have spoken to, who's usually great at the banter, has said she's a bit nervous about going back into the fray because she's out of practice."

The Drum Major by Dave Morris. - Credit: Dave Morris

Pictures on display include an image of a British army drum horse being saluted by soldiers on Cromer beach as it carries the rank of major, along with two images of a contortionist on the beach dancing into an aquarium.

Mr Morris said the photo of the contortionist particularly caused arguments, with younger people finding it "cool" and older visitors feeling uncomfortable with it.

The exhibition has been up since the pub has reopened, with those wishing to see the images urged to visit between 3pm and 5pm when it is quieter.

Mr Selwyn Sly, the coffin maker by Dave Morris. - Credit: Dave Morris

Waiting For Someone by Dave Morris. - Credit: Dave Morris



