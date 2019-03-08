Search

Chairman of west Norfolk town's heritage society steps down

PUBLISHED: 11:36 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 18 November 2019

Dave Flower stepped down as Chairman of Downham Market & District Heritage. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The chairman of a west Norfolk heritage society who has given many years of his life to the role has stepped down.

Dave Flower has been an active member of Downham Market and District Heritage Society (DMDHS) since it formed in 1995.

The 84-year-old, who has been chairman of the society for seven years, moved to Downham Market with his wife Jess Flower in 1976 after working in the Army in Colchester.

The couple settled in the west Norfolk town and have since been involved at the Discover Downham Heritage centre on Priory Road.

Mr Flower, who has overseen the funding and conversion of the Old Fire station into the centre, officially stepped down as chairman on Thursday, November 14.

He said: "I'm of a certain age now and thought it was time for me to step back and let others take on the responsibility."

Mr Flower may have stepped away from his role as chairman but that will not stop him from showing up to the centre.

"It'll be the same as I've always done, I'll be here most of the time and shall continue as a volunteer," he said.

"I put a lot of my time into the centre, I know about what goes on with the society so I want that knowledge to continue. "Because of my involvement I've like a walking adviser and I wouldn't just walk away."

Discover Downham is home to a collection of Downham Market's heritage and history, providing a museum, exhibition of artefacts and interactive screens and a venue for the community to use.

He added: "One of the reasons the society was formed was to preserve the history of the town.

"The greatest achievement was seeing the place first being opened, that was a great day.

"Seeing the keys handed over by the builders, it felt like a real achievement knowing you've done something for the town.

"We set out to do something and we did it."

Mr Flower will continue to volunteer and support Discover Downham as well as carry out his other duty as the centre's maintenance officer.

