'No one should die like this': Family's fight for cycle helmets after harrowing loss

PUBLISHED: 16:03 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 30 July 2019

Sheila Holmes. PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

Archant

The family of a great-grandmother who was killed in a 'horrendous' collision have come together to launch a petition and make cycle helmets compulsory.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

Tracey, Trudi and Karen Holmes, from Bungay, have called on the government to take action after their mother died in a collision with a lorry.

Sheila Holmes, 74, was just yards from her home when she was killed in the collision on St John's Road, Bungay, on May 28.

Tracey Holmes said: "We are devastated by her loss, but this has been exacerbated by the manner of her death - no one's loved one should die like this.

"We do not blame mum in any way for not wearing a helmet. She was of the generation which was not brought up wearing them, there probably weren't any then, so buying one was never on her radar - after all, she was only going to the Co-op which she had done hundreds of times before, nothing could happen.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

"But of course, then it did.

"We all think it won't happen to us or our loved ones, it always happens to someone else, only this time we are the someone else and it has been horrendous."

The family believe a helmet could have saved their mum's life, and hope their loss will compel cyclists to protect themselves.

"We think that the wearing of cycle helmets should be made compulsory, because had it already been, though no-one knows for sure, mum might still be with us as she would have had to wear a helmet.

"I did a little bit of research before doing the petition and arguments have been put forward against wearing helmets, such as drivers are less considerate if cyclists are wearing a helmet, and how cyclists are supposed to take less care if they wear a helmet, presumably thinking they are totally protected.

"Someone else put forward an argument about 'freedom of choice' being preferable to being made to wear a helmet. Believe me, in our situation - freedom of choice is irrelevant," she said.

To sign the petition, visit the Change.org page

