Daughter of late celebrity stylist puts her stamp on the family salon
PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 08 August 2019
Archant
The daughter of a late celebrity hairdresser said she is continuing his legacy of providing specialist treatment to women who have lost their hair to illness.
Hethersett stylist Emma Joyce, daughter of Chris Chapman, took over her father's salon on The Street in Brooke six months ago, following his death in June 2018.
Many customers of the well-known stylist feared they would lose access to the specialist wig services he was famous for, but Ms Joyce vowed to take on the challenge and continue the job.
Six months on, the 29-year-old stylist said the salon, which she has renamed from Chris Chapman Hair Solutions to Eleve11 Hair Solutions, was stronger than ever.
She said: "It has been hard work taking over the salon and not only carrying on dad's work, but keeping the standard as high as he would want. Specialising in something like hair loss means it is even more important to make sure we are giving the best service out there."
Although continuing Mr Chapman's support for women with illnesses, Ms Joyce has put her own stamp on the salon, completely refurbishing the space.
She said the update reflected her modern style and had been well received by clients visiting the salon.
She said: "What we do is about more than just hair. When people, especially women, start losing their hair it can completely crush their confidence to the extent they stop leaving the house and avoid their friends.
"That can be really isolating. When they come here we want to give them the whole package and being in a beautiful place helps that."
Alex Watts, who works at the Brooke salon, specialises in organic hair colouring, which Ms Joyce said was more suitable for people with hair loss relating to illness.
She added: "When people go through chemotherapy they are not allowed to dye their hair for six months, and even after that their hair is more brittle and vulnerable. Offering those alternatives is something really close to our hearts."
Looking forward, she said she was hoping to expand both the salon team's and her own knowledge about illnesses such as alopecia, in order to continue her dad's legacy.