Date set for inquest of three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy

PUBLISHED: 13:22 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 14 January 2020

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline will be held in front of a jury.

A pre-inquest hearing into the death of Ava-May Littleboy, from Somersham near Ipswich, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, January 14.

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said another inquest would take place at the same court on February 26 and a full inquest, held in front of a jury, would start on March 9 at the Mercure Norwich Hotel on the city's Boundary Road. It is expected to hear witness evidence over seven days.

Miss Littleboy was on the inflatable at Gorleston beach when it exploded on July 1, 2018.

Her inquest opening heard she had died from a traumatic head injury.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of grief with many tributes left at the seaside playground.

The pre-inquest review on January 14 heard that the working practises of Johnson Funfairs, which was in charge of the trampoline that exploded, would be explored during the inquest.

