Search

Advanced search

Date for new post office opening announced

PUBLISHED: 15:49 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 21 December 2018

Deven Changela, who runs Watton Edwards News which will be the home of the new post office, and Tina Kiddell, Watton mayor. Picture: Conor Matchett

Deven Changela, who runs Watton Edwards News which will be the home of the new post office, and Tina Kiddell, Watton mayor. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

The date of the long-awaited re-opening of a Norfolk town’s Post Office has been officially confirmed.

Watton Post Office will open for business at Watton Edwards News on the High Street on Monday, February 18 at 1pm.

The two open-plan counters will be alongside the retail counter and will open 6am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 6.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the town has gone more than six months after the previous post office shut earlier this year.

A mobile post office which visits Watton Library on a Thursday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.30pm will continue to operate until the new permanent post office opens.

Mayor of Watton, Tina Kiddell, said the return of the post office is hugely important.

She said: “It’s massive, absolutely massive. We are so pleased in Watton to have it back and it is a much needed service that we really missed when it wasn’t here for those few months.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

Bethany Havers with some of her students from top performing All Saints CofE Primary School in Laxfield Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of man’s body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists