Date for new post office opening announced

Deven Changela, who runs Watton Edwards News which will be the home of the new post office, and Tina Kiddell, Watton mayor. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

The date of the long-awaited re-opening of a Norfolk town’s Post Office has been officially confirmed.

Watton Post Office will open for business at Watton Edwards News on the High Street on Monday, February 18 at 1pm.

The two open-plan counters will be alongside the retail counter and will open 6am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 6.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the town has gone more than six months after the previous post office shut earlier this year.

A mobile post office which visits Watton Library on a Thursday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.30pm will continue to operate until the new permanent post office opens.

Mayor of Watton, Tina Kiddell, said the return of the post office is hugely important.

She said: “It’s massive, absolutely massive. We are so pleased in Watton to have it back and it is a much needed service that we really missed when it wasn’t here for those few months.”