A-ha! Date announced for release of new Alan Partridge series

It has been confirmed that Alan Partridge will return to our screens on Monday, February 25 at 9.30pm.

The new series, This Time with Alan Partridge, will launch later this month on BBC One.

Publicist Harriet Murdoch confirmed the return on Twitter posting, “confirmed - This Time with Alan Partridge will launch on @BBCOne on Monday 25th February at 9.30pm.”

Last week fans were given a sneak peek of the new show after a trailer was posted on Twitter.

BBC Comedy posted a 40 second video which shows Alan, played by comedian Steve Coogan, appearing on a magazine programme like The One Show.

Alan’s last time hosting on the BBC was during his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You, which came to an end after he accidentally shot a guest live on air.

And it will be the character’s first new programme since 2016, when he starred in the hour-long Scissored Isle, when he toured the north of the country meeting “real people”.

