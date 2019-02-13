Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

A-ha! Date announced for release of new Alan Partridge series

13 February, 2019 - 22:42
This Time With Alan Partridge - Alan Partridge (STEVE COOGAN) - (C) BBC WorldWide 2018 - Photographer: Andy Seymour

This Time With Alan Partridge - Alan Partridge (STEVE COOGAN) - (C) BBC WorldWide 2018 - Photographer: Andy Seymour

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

It has been confirmed that Alan Partridge will return to our screens on Monday, February 25 at 9.30pm.

The new series, This Time with Alan Partridge, will launch later this month on BBC One.

Publicist Harriet Murdoch confirmed the return on Twitter posting, “confirmed - This Time with Alan Partridge will launch on @BBCOne on Monday 25th February at 9.30pm.”

Last week fans were given a sneak peek of the new show after a trailer was posted on Twitter.

BBC Comedy posted a 40 second video which shows Alan, played by comedian Steve Coogan, appearing on a magazine programme like The One Show.

Alan’s last time hosting on the BBC was during his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You, which came to an end after he accidentally shot a guest live on air.

And it will be the character’s first new programme since 2016, when he starred in the hour-long Scissored Isle, when he toured the north of the country meeting “real people”.

Will you be watching? Comment below with your thoughts on Alan’s return.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Preston 3 Norwich City 1: Canaries downed by inspired Declan Rudd in Championship defeat

City keeper Tim Krul narrowly fails to get to Paul Gallagher's spot-kick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists