Date announced for first airing of BBC film set in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 08:44 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 30 November 2018

Flashback to October. The pier and film set in glorious colour. Photo: SUE BIGNELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Flashback to October. The pier and film set in glorious colour. Photo: SUE BIGNELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A short film mainly filmed on Cromer pier is due to be aired for the first time after Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on Saturday night, and it will then be shown further after that.

BBC filming on Cromer Pier in October. Picture: Sonya DuncanBBC filming on Cromer Pier in October. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of people watched the shoot in Cromer in early October, but the exact details of the film are still being kept under wraps.

However, it is understood that several local people feature in the Christmas-themed film as extras.

The film crew spent several days in the town and erected a set on the pier including a Christmas tree.

The filming the EDP watched involved a seagull and a couple of children, frozen in time and dressed as if it were Christmas.

BBC filming on Cromer pier in October. Picture: Sonya DuncanBBC filming on Cromer pier in October. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Filming also took place at a house in Oliver Court, off Cromwell Road, in the town, and at Leisureland Amusements in New Street.

See Monday’s EDP for an interview with the creative team behind the film.

