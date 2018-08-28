WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?
PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:21 19 November 2018
Archant
This is the dramatic moment a driver narrowly avoided a nasty crash on the A47 in Lowestoft.
Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying near miss on a roundabout on the A47, not far from the town’s library at 2.30pm today (November 19).
The startling video pin-points the moment a vehicle enters the roundabout and is forced to dodge a car.
The blue car entered the roundabout and began to drive through.
In the footage, the blue car comes to a halt just as the pair were set to collide.
The dashcam footage was shared onto Facebook and provoked a heated discussion as to who was in the wrong.
Despite the shock, no one was hurt in the near miss.
Do you have any dashcam footage? Contact Greta.Levy@Archant.co.uk