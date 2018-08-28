WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed Archant

This is the dramatic moment a driver narrowly avoided a nasty crash on the A47 in Lowestoft.

Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying near miss on a roundabout on the A47, not far from the town’s library at 2.30pm today (November 19).

The startling video pin-points the moment a vehicle enters the roundabout and is forced to dodge a car.

The blue car entered the roundabout and began to drive through.

In the footage, the blue car comes to a halt just as the pair were set to collide.

The dashcam footage was shared onto Facebook and provoked a heated discussion as to who was in the wrong.

Despite the shock, no one was hurt in the near miss.

