WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout
PUBLISHED: 10:34 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 09 July 2020
This is the moment two vehicles collided while one of them tried to exit a roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road.
A scaffolding lorry and a black car crashed as the car attempted to exit the North Walsham roundabout on the road now known as the Broadland Northway.
The incident, which was captured by another motorist’s dashcam, took place at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 8.
Following the collision, passers-by stopped to call the emergency services and check the drivers were okay.
Nathan Stearman, 23, from Sprowston, whose dashcam recorded the crash, said after dialing 999 he got out his car to check on the driver of the black car.
He said an off-duty police car arrived at the scene within two minutes followed by an ambulance and further police vehicles.
A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed officers were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision between a black Audi and a van on the North Walsham roundabout on the NDR.
No-one was injured in the collision with a lane of the road closed while a car was recovered.
The road was cleared by 6.30pm.
