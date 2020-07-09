Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

PUBLISHED: 10:34 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 09 July 2020

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Archant

This is the moment two vehicles collided while one of them tried to exit a roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road.

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick, shortly after it opened to traffic. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick, shortly after it opened to traffic. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A scaffolding lorry and a black car crashed as the car attempted to exit the North Walsham roundabout on the road now known as the Broadland Northway.

The incident, which was captured by another motorist’s dashcam, took place at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 8.

Following the collision, passers-by stopped to call the emergency services and check the drivers were okay.

Nathan Stearman, 23, from Sprowston, whose dashcam recorded the crash, said after dialing 999 he got out his car to check on the driver of the black car.

He said an off-duty police car arrived at the scene within two minutes followed by an ambulance and further police vehicles.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed officers were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision between a black Audi and a van on the North Walsham roundabout on the NDR.

No-one was injured in the collision with a lane of the road closed while a car was recovered.

The road was cleared by 6.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN