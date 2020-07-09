Video

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman Archant

This is the moment two vehicles collided while one of them tried to exit a roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick, shortly after it opened to traffic. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick, shortly after it opened to traffic. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A scaffolding lorry and a black car crashed as the car attempted to exit the North Walsham roundabout on the road now known as the Broadland Northway.

The incident, which was captured by another motorist’s dashcam, took place at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 8.

Following the collision, passers-by stopped to call the emergency services and check the drivers were okay.

Nathan Stearman, 23, from Sprowston, whose dashcam recorded the crash, said after dialing 999 he got out his car to check on the driver of the black car.

He said an off-duty police car arrived at the scene within two minutes followed by an ambulance and further police vehicles.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed officers were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision between a black Audi and a van on the North Walsham roundabout on the NDR.

No-one was injured in the collision with a lane of the road closed while a car was recovered.

The road was cleared by 6.30pm.