Man in 20s seriously hurt as four-vehicle crash shuts roads for hours

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Further details have been released about a four-vehicle road crash in which five people were hurt, including one man who was seriously injured.

Police were called to the A134 at Whittington Hill, between Mundford and Downham Market, at about 6am on Monday, June 8.

The crash involved a black Renault Master van, a black Mercedes, a black Astra and a blue Astra.

Three ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and an East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene and assessed five people.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s and the passenger, a man in his late teens suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The driver of the blue Astra, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and the driver of the black Astra, a man in his 20s, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Three of those patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further treatment.

Road closures were put in place at the Whittington roundabout, the Northwold crossroads and Brandon Road.

The roads were reopened shortly after 3pm on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have saw it happen or the manner of driving beforehand.

They are also keen to hea from anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help should contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident NC-08062020-37.