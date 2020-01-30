Video

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A driver has been arrested following a collision on the NDR where two cars failed to stop.

Police were called shortly after 11pm last Friday to reports of a white Nissan Navara pick-up on the A1270 on the Broadland Northway at Rackheath driving "erratically".

A police spokesman said it was believed that the Navara was involved in a collision with another vehicle on a roundabout on the NDR. Both vehicles failed to stop.

Broadland Police said the car was found 35 minutes later on the slip way from Norwich to Horsford.

The driver was arrested for driving a motor vehicle while over the limit.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or anyone with information.

Call 101 reference 36/5985/20 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.