WATCH: 'Atrocious' moment dog is carried by collar

Dash cam footage captured the moment a man carried his dog by its collar in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Julian Garwood Archant

A motorist has called a pet owner "violent" after they picked up their dog by its collar and carried it across the road.

Mr Garwood said: "People like that should not have a dog".

The dash cam footage captured by Julian Garwood, from Lowestoft, shows the man pick up his dog by the collar, lift it off the ground and take it across a road in Beccles last week.

As the man carried the dog across the road, its body hanged and was slightly swinging until its back legs could touch the ground again.

The 26-year-old described the incident as "violent" and "atrocious" and has slammed the dog owner for being more concerned about a phone call than walking across the road safely with his pet.

"People like that should not have a dog, or any type of animal for that matter," the coach driver added, "he doesn't deserve to have that dog."

Mr Garwood has since posted the video on social media and called on dog owners to take care of their animals.

"It is nice to know I am not the only person, that people have agreed with me on this.

"I personally don't think this man deserves to have a dog, or any pet at all," he reiterated.

After posting the video to Facebook, Mr Harwood hopes the man will take better care of his dog.

"He might get the message not to treat his dog like that, obviously that would be the best outcome," he said.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "This isn't an appropriate way to lift a dog as it could cause pain and damage to the dog's throat.

"When dogs need to be carried, it should always be done in a way that does not cause discomfort or pain, they should always be safely restrained and their body weight should be supported," they said

According to the RSPCA, the charity receives calls for help approximately every 30 seconds across the country.

"Some situations that may appear distressing are not against the law. In their daily work our inspectors have to prioritise cases where the law is actually being broken," they said.